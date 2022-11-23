Yellowstone season 5 episode 4: ‘Horses in Heaven’ details!

What can we say in advance of Yellowstone season 5 episode 4 arriving on Paramount Network this week? Well, of course there’s going to be more conflict. How can there not be after what we just saw with Beth?

This weekend is bringing you “Horses in Heaven,” an installment that will contain developments for stories new and old. We’re excited to see all across the board what could happen, especially since nothing will slow down just because Beth got arrested. John still has a job to do as Governor; it just remains to be seen whether or not his daughter’s problems are going to ripple over to his office.

Below, you can check out the newly-released season 5 episode 4 synopsis with other insight on what’s ahead:

John makes swift changes at the Capitol, and later gets some advice from Senator Perry. The venom between Jamie and Beth reaches a boiling point. Rip updates John on his solution to the wolves, and the Yellowstone cowboys brand calves.

The situation with the wolves could, rather quietly, be one of the biggest issues that John faces as Governor. This has all of the makings of one of those scandals that never goes away, especially when environmental concerns are so widespread. There’s no reason to think that there will be some sort of quick fix here.

We should note in advance here that “Horses in Heaven” will serve as the halfway point for the first part of this season. Remember that while season 5 has 14 episodes (the most yet for any season of this show), it’s going to be split in two. There is no premiere date at present for the next chapter, so our advice to you is pretty simple: Celebrate the show and embrace it while it’s here.

