Severance season 2 premiere date: When could we learn more?

Filming is currently underway for Severance season 2 over on Apple TV+, and of course this is something that makes us excited! With that being said, we also do have plenty of questions, including just how long it’s going to be before the streaming service gives us any more news, let alone a premiere date.

For those who are very-much curious, we can at least say this: There is a small chance we could learn something more in January. It may not be a premiere date, but we wouldn’t be shocked if some sort of approximate time frame was revealed.

According to a new report coming in now from Deadline, we are going to have a chance to see the aforementioned streaming service has a presentation at the upcoming TCA Winter Press Tour on January 18, and this could be an opportunity for us to get a few more details all about what the future holds. We’re sure that at least a few questions will be asked about Severance, and that the folks at Apple TV+ are going to want to push this show to the best of their ability. They recognize that this is one of their biggest hits at this point and with Ted Lasso likely coming to an end after season 3, they need to push some other properties. This show has just about everything that they could want in terms of great writing, compelling mysteries, and an ever-expanding cast.

So why wouldn’t the powers-that-be reveal an exact premiere date at TCA? It’s likely because the season is too far away. Production is not even slated to end up May, and that is why we could be stuck waiting until either July or August to see it back on the air, if not some point later than that. Even if we get the aforementioned approximate time frame, it gives all of us something to go on — and also gives new fans an ample chance to catch up.

