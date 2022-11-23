SEAL Team season 7 renewal: The factors at play

For those unaware, we are still waiting for a SEAL Team season 7 renewal over at Paramount+. Not only that, there is no clear timeline.

Do we absolutely want to see the show back for more episodes? Without a doubt! How can we not? There are so many things that the military drama brought to the table, and there is also no denying that it ended in a way that definitely left the door open for more.

So in case you’re wondering what will actually determine whether or not the series comes back, we’ve made a handy list of all of the big things that the show is going to focus on.

Viewership – This is a given, but the more people watch, the more likely a renewal is! In particular, though, finale viewership is extremely important. This shows the streaming service that there is an interest in seeing things continue, and we also think timeliness of viewership matters. By that, we mean people who choose to watch each episodes within a day or two of them premiering.

Cost – This is the other huge factor. Does the show cost so much money that it can’t turn a profit? It can be hard to gauge what Paramount+ users are subscribing for, but are there a lot specifically on board for this show? If that’s the case, it could help it to come back. It is also worth noting that shows past a certain point do get progressively more expensive and that could be the case here, though there is probably a certain amount of money saved from Max Thieriot’s exit. (Granted, the show obviously would have preferred to keep him.)

Social-media support – We don’t think it’s as big of a factor as some other things listed here, but we do think Paramount+ wants to see that there could be ways to grow the audience that aren’t just reliant on their own marketing budget.

Are you hoping that we get a SEAL Team season 7 renewal over the next several months?

Let us know in the comments right now! After you do just that, keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: Paramount+.)

