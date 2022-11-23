Is Kung Fu new tonight on The CW? Season 3 episode 8 spoilers

Is Kung Fu new tonight on The CW? For those of you looking for some answers, we’re happy to provide them within?

So where do we start? We suppose the first order of business has to be getting the bad news out of the way: There is no new installment on the series tonight. Given that today is the day before Thanksgiving, clearly the folks at the network do not want to do something that will run the risk of losing viewership. While it may stink to not have an episode on tonight, at the end of the day we can’t be altogether angry about this, either. Given the current state of the network following the Nexstar Media Group sale, we already recognize that most of the programming is skating on thin ice.

Without further ado now, let’s go ahead and look towards when the show will be back on the air come Wednesday, November 30. Below, you can see the full Kung Fu season 3 episode 8 synopsis with all sorts of other insight:

BO’S PAST – Following an incident involving her parents, Nicky (Olivia Liang) stumbles upon a devastating secret. Elsewhere, Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) gets creative at the restaurant, and Bo (guest star Ben Levin) faces demons from his past. Dean Lim directed the episode written by Michael Deigh (#308). Original airdate 11/30/2022. Every episode of KUNG FU will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

This could prove to be the final episode of this calendar year and with that, we have to prepare for things to get emotional. Could there be a cliffhanger? We absolutely can’t rule that out.

