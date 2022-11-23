Is Stargirl new tonight on The CW? At this point, we know that we are building up to an epic series finale. Of course, none of this means we’re going to have a chance to see something more in a matter of hours.

This is where we do have to come in as the bearer of bad news, as you aren’t going to be seeing a new installment for a little while longer. What gives with that? The answer is quite simple: Today is Thanksgiving Eve, and it’s a pretty bad time to put new episodes on the air. You run a real risk of losing ratings at this point in the year. Sure, we understand that Stargirl is already canceled and its numbers don’t matter as much, but the network still wants to make money. Based on everything that we’ve seen from a post-Nexstar CW so far, making money 100% is their top priority almost at every moment.

So while you are waiting for the show to come back on November 30, why not get more news on what lies ahead? To better set the stage, we suggest that you check out the synopses for the remaining two episodes below…

Season 3 episode 12, “The Last Will and Testament of Sylvester Pemberton” – SOLO MISSION – As the team devise a plan to deal with their latest threat, Sylvester (Joel McHale) takes matters into his own hands and leaves Courtney (Brec Bassinger), Pat (Luke Wilson) and the JSA fearing for what comes next. Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Hunter Sansone and Alkoya Brunson also star. Jennifer Phang directed the episode written by Turi Meyer & Alfredo Septien (#312). Original airdate 11/30/2022. Every episode of DC’S STARGIRL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Season 3 episode 13, “The Reckoning” (series finale) – THE FINAL SHOWDOWN – Courtney (Brec Bassinger) and the JSA find themselves in the fight of their lives against their biggest threat yet. Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Hunter Sansone, Alkoya Brunson and Joel McHale also star. Walter Carlos Garcia directed the episode written by Geoff Johns (#313). Original airdate 12/7/2022. Every episode of DC’S STARGIRL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Related – Get some more news when it comes to Stargirl now

Where do you think the story is going to go as you prepare for Stargirl season 3 episode 12 next week?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, keep coming back — we’re going to have more updates throughout the rest of the series. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







