When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere date: What lies ahead

In case you did not hear the news already, When Calls the Heart season 10 filming is officially wrapped up! This brings us closer to the start of the new season, which we are 100% excited for. There’s going to be drama, romance, and so much more within these upcoming episodes, and we are very much excited for whatever the producers have brought to the table.

Now that we’ve said this, let’s get to the main subject of the article: What is happening behind the scenes right now? Let’s just say there is a reason why these upcoming episodes can’t just turn around and air on the network this weekend.

For those of you who are unaware, once episodes are done filming, they head off to a phase known as post-production. This is where episodes are edited, scored, and put together in order to air. This can take months, especially if actors have to come back and record additional dialogue through a process known as ADR.

Even after the episodes are 100% ready to go, the network still has to find the perfect spot on the schedule for them to air. There are reasons why we probably won’t be back in Hope Valley until early March. We know that in the past there have been Christmas specials but as of late, we have seen Hallmark drift away from that a little bit. They’ve got other priorities and things that they are focused on right now in the holiday season, including about one trillion movies all about the most wonderful time of the year.

Let’s just cross our fingers and hope for an announcement at some point in January for a season 10 premiere date. Given that this is what we saw last year, there is no reason to think the network changes it now.

