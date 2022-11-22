Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2: Path to premiere

We’ve known for a long time now that The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 is coming to Prime Video. Unfortunately, we’re also well-aware that we will be waiting to see it for a rather long time. The J.R.R. Tolkien adaptation has a long road to getting back on the streaming service so for today’s piece, why not examine that further? After all, there are so many different things worth looking at!

First and foremost, let’s start by reminding you of this: Season 2 is already in production! The folks at Prime Video know that there is a super-long process that takes this show from point A to point B. These episodes are expensive, highly ambitious, and often run past an hour. They take a long time to shoot and even after that’s done, a long time to put together in post-production. We already know that the next year-plus will be all about the wheels turning on a lot of this stuff and while filming may be done next year, we have a hard time thinking that the episodes will be 100% ready.

Once production is close to being done with some of these stories, at that point they can start thinking more about prospective dates. The Rings of Power luckily does not stream all at once, so that buys them a little more time to put together the later episodes.

For now, here is our expectation: You will see season 2 at some point in either late winter / spring 2024, which ironically will put the show on the air again around the same time as House of the Dragon. We know that this is going to be a long road and, along the way, we expect the show’s Amazon overlords to keep pushing it hard. They have cause to; while season 1 got off to a somewhat-slow start, it did get stronger and stronger as it progressed leading up to a great finale.

