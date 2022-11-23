Is Chicago PD new tonight on NBC? No doubt, there is going to be interest in seeing season 10 episode 9 at some point soon. Just think about what’s been established so far! The story with Sean O’Neal is as intense and complicated as we’ve seen for a while within the world of Intelligence. He’s a criminal but beyond all of that, he’s insulated in part because of his father. That makes things complicated, and it makes the endgame for this show a little bit unclear.

Now, we unfortunately have to share the bad news: There is no new installment on the air tonight. We’re going to be waiting a good while to see Jason Beghe and the rest of the cast back. How long exactly? Think in terms of Wednesday, December 7. This is a fairly-common hiatus for the One Chicago franchise this time of the year.

So while you wait for the next new episode to arrive, why not get a little more news all about it? Below, you can get some pretty-great news about the future courtesy of the attached synopsis:

12/07/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : After a shocking discovery, the team begins closing in on Sean O’Neal with every shred of evidence they can find. Determined to keep his son out of prison, Chief O’Neal hires a lawyer. TV-14

Is that lawyer really going to be able to do everything they want and stop this investigation? We have a hard time believing that. While we have seen Intelligence suffer all sorts of dramatic setbacks over the years, they do have a tendency to get what they want eventually. Plus, we don’t think this show wants to send a message that a powerful police chief is able to subvert the law in order to ensure that their son gets away with unspeakable things.

Hopefully, more news about this episode comes out over the next several days…

