House of the Dragon season 2: How many episodes?

As we get ourselves prepared for House of the Dragon season 2 on HBO down the road, of course we have a lot to think about!

So with this piece, there is a pretty simple subject we want to dive more into: Episode count. To be specific, how many installments is the upcoming chapter of the Game of Thrones prequel? Are we getting as many as season 1?

Through most of the renewal announcements for the series earlier this year, there wasn’t a whole lot said about what the season 2 order for House of the Dragon would be. Yet, we have no reason at the moment to think that it will be anything other than ten. Just consider for a moment everything that we’ve seen from the series so far, coupled with George R.R. Martin’s suggestion that the full story of the Dance of Dragons could last for forty episodes.

Of course, we recognize that Martin (despite being an executive producer) does not have the full say on what the network decides, but HBO has zero reason to move forward with anything less than ten at the moment. This show makes so much money for everyone involved that of course, there’s going to be a real interest in pushing forward and working to create as many quality episodes as possible — as well as ones that suit the story.

There is, at least at the moment, only one reason we could see the episode order cut: It is something the creative team wants or needs. We’re not at a point right now where we see that happening when we’re just getting to the start of the war.

