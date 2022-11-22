Dancing with the Stars 32: Could Cheryl Burke be a judge?

As we prepare for Dancing with the Stars 32 on Disney+ next year, we know the show has big decisions to make. Of course, there will need to be a new roster of stars, but you also need to figure out what to do with the judging panel.

Most of you likely know already that Len Goodman is departing the series. Meanwhile, we are assuming that Bruno Tonioli, Derek Hough, and Carrie Ann Inaba will be back. Does the show just roll with these three, or do they add someone to the mix? If they choose the latter, they have a very good candidate in Cheryl Burke. We’re talking here about a multi-time champion who also has been on the vast majority of seasons already. She also, like Goodman, is a ballroom specialist who understands technique. There is not a more qualified person out there; it just comes down to whether or not the producers do it.

Speaking to Variety, Burke made it very clear amidst her departure as a pro dancer that she wants the position:

They are very well aware that I want that seat. It’s not that I just want it, I just know that I can contribute because I am an expert in ballroom dancing. I can say that with confidence. I can also say that my teaching methods haven’t been known to being sugar coated. I have a lot of experience doing “Dance Moms.” Len is really technical and really tells you how it is. That is my style. It would be nice to see two women on the panel! I don’t know where they’re heading with this … but they are very well aware. They have been very well aware for probably a few years now. So unfortunately, that decision is not up to me. I would love to still be a part of the family, I just would love a different role on the show, just like anybody after 26 seasons of having that same title. I think it’s important, for me at least, to feel like, okay, let’s grow together as a brand and also for me as a person. If that’s not with the show, then I’m moving forward and I’m moving on.

At this point, it goes without saying that Cheryl will be fine either way; she could become a judge, or she could spend the next several decades as one of the most sought-after teachers or choreographers in the world. Heck, she could do both. We’ll see what happens over the next few months.

