NCIS season 20 episode 9: Where’s the ‘Higher Education’ promo?

Are you looking for a first-look promo for NCIS season 20 episode 9 after what you saw last night? If so, we don’t blame you at all! We’re coming off of one of the best episodes of the season, and one where we actually got to know a lot about Jessica Knight and her family.

As we look towards the future, we know the next character to get a spotlight will be Timothy McGee. We’re going to see Margo Harshman back as Delilah!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for brand new NCIS videos every Monday night!

Isn’t this the sort of thing that the CBS show would want to promote? We absolutely think so, especially since McGee episodes are typically some of the best the show has. Sean Murray plays the perfect everyman, a guy who is great at his job and also still relatable to viewers at home. There will be a preview and some other goodies out there “Higher Education” eventually … it’s just not happening this week.

If you are a longtime viewer of NCIS, then you probably know the drill already when it comes to what is going on here. CBS doesn’t tend to release promos for this show until a week before the given episode airs, and there is no new episode next week. You can expect to see “Higher Education” on Monday, December 5, and we tend to think the promo will feature Delilah and/or whatever connection she has to the case. The title is a reference to a college, which will be a setting for a good chunk of the story.

On paper, it feels like this case will be a chance for McGee and his wife to work together, which absolutely should prove to be a good time. They’re both super-smart, resourceful people. Who knows what they will be able to uncover?

Related – Check out more information on NCIS, including where things are going to go the next several weeks

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS season 20 episode 9 on CBS?

Share some of your thoughts and hopes below! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







