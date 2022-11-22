Stranger Things 5 premiere date: A holiday release at Netflix?

As if it wasn’t altogether clear already, we are going to be waiting a long time for a Stranger Things 5 premiere date at Netflix. We wish that this wasn’t the case, but this is just the situation we find ourselves in right now.

Remember where things stand at present: The writers’ room for the final season is over, but filming has yet to kick off. Not only that, but there is zero evidence that you’re going to see production at any point in the near future. We’ll need to exercise some patience, as difficult a thing as that can be to do. It’s not going to air in 2023 and while we’re hoping for a 2024 premiere date, nothing is altogether guaranteed there, either.

What we wanted to discuss a little further today is the idea of a holiday release, and why not think about that at this point? Since Thanksgiving is set to be here in under 48 hours, we are very much in the holiday spirit right now. Also, there is a history of the aforementioned streaming service premiering shows around holidays. We’ve seen Bridgerton air on Christmas, just as we’ve also seen July 4 work as a launching pad for the Millie Bobby Brown show in the past. While holidays are typically bad release windows for network shows, it’s different with streamers like Netflix. Consider this for a moment — a lot of potential viewers have a lot of downtime throughout the day. They just often don’t have it at the same time all over the country. This is a great chance for them to cram in three or four hours of viewing, which is also Netflix needs to get people addicted.

With Stranger Things 5, we’d say to keep Thanksgiving 2024 on your radar — and even Christmas / New Year’s Eve at the same time. We’d love to through July 4 or Labor Day in here as possibilities, but that may be a bit too ambitious when you consider the long filming and post-production window for this show. The only way that happens here is if Netflix splits the final season in half, which they could very well do.

Related – Be sure to see some more updates on Stranger Things, including other scoop on what lies ahead

What do you think we are going to see when it comes to a Stranger Things 5 premiere date on Netflix?

Do you think it could launch on a holiday? Let us know below! Once you do just that, stick around for more news moving forward. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







