Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date: Was it delayed?

Was the Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date delayed at Starz? We know there is a lot of chatter all over the internet, so this feels like the perfect time to really get into all of the rumors that are hovering out there.

First and foremost, we should really start with the following: We know that it’s easy to use the word “delayed” in conjunction with the show. After all, at this point last year, season 2 was already on the air! Yet, you can’t technically delay something that never had an official premiere date in the first place. (We should point out that a lot of people on Twitter were somewhat confused yesterday; the season 2 key art is still out there with November 21 on it, and some people mistook that for a season 3 date.)

We’ve reported already that the cast and crew don’t even know a date for the show just yet, and we don’t think that anyone is as frustrated about that as them. Let’s just put it like this — they are probably getting asked about this just about every time they go out on the street. They’d probably love nothing more than to just give people an answer. (The producers don’t know anything more at the moment.)

If you are Starz, whenever you do announce a premiere date, you just want that to be it. You don’t want some situation where you reveal something and then have to change it down the road for whatever reason. It’s a part of why they are waiting, alongside them just wanting to get some other programming on the air first. Given that BMF is already set for January, we’re anticipating already that we will be stuck waiting for many more weeks to learn what is next.

When do you think Starz is going to even announce a Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date?

