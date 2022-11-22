Magnum PI season 5: What NBC should reveal this week

As so many of you out there know at this point, Magnum PI season 5 is coming to NBC on February 19 and, of course, we’re very much excited for that. It’s hard not to be! This has been a long hiatus and we know that, unfortunately, we still have a little under three months to go.

So could NBC do something this week to make the hiatus a little bit easier? We absolutely think so; not only that, but it would be a smart choice for them to consider it. We are, of course, talking about them using their Thanksgiving lineup, whether it be the Macy’s Parade, the National Dog Show, or NFL football, to air some sort of first-look preview for what is next.

If you are a longtime reader here at the site, then you’ve heard us discuss this here and there in the past. So why does it matter so much? It comes down to finding a way to get a lot of mainstream viewers, and that includes those who don’t regularly watch NBC week in and week out. Thanksgiving is the best chance to get some of this audience, especially families who could be looking for some Sunday-night escapism in the new year. All of these aforementioned broadcasts generate huge numbers and are also appointment television, something that is 100% rare in this current climate.

As for whether or not NBC will do something like this, all we will say is that there’s a chance and they would be wise to consider it. They are still the only people we can say are privy to what they want to do in terms of promotion, and it’s still possible that they could wait to start hyping up season 5 until closer to the date. We’re not confirming anything in this piece; rather, consider this a healthy suggestion to everyone running the network behind the scenes.

