SEAL Team season 7: The renewal campaign begins early

Do you want to see a SEAL Team season 7 renewal over at Paramount+? If so, go ahead and consider yourselves one of many!

For those of you out there who weren’t aware already, the folks over at the streaming service have yet to say anything in regards to the future of the David Boreanaz series. Absolutely we’re hopeful, but we know that networks and streaming services can do whatever they want at just about any point. They also don’t release data publicly, which tends to make matters all the more complicated.

With all of this being said, there are serious signs for optimism here. For starters, Paramount+ was happy enough to talk about a movie set in the world of the show before; they wouldn’t even suggest that unless they were pretty optimistic over what the future could bring. Also, the cast and producers do all seem invested and hopeful about continuing the show. They recognize how meaningful it is to veterans and active-duty military to feel like they are represented. It’s also just a story of compelling characters who tackle difficult obstacles week in and week out.

Over the past 48 hours, we’ve already seen multiple trending topics on Twitter about a renewal, indicating clearly that some fan campaigning is underway. The most important thing we can all do is make our voices heard, but also understand that sometimes, things can be a little bit unpredictable. Given that a potential season 7 wouldn’t film for months, Paramount+ could take their time figuring out what to do here. They are most likely well aware that a ton of people out there aren’t watching it within the first few days of the episodes being available — the next week could also be important, as some potential viewers could have more time on their hands thanks to the holiday.

