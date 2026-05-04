Tracker season 4 will shift filing to California

We have known for a while that Tracker season 4 is going to be coming over at CBS; now, there is a little more we can share in regards to filming!

According to a report from Deadline, filming for the Justin Hartley series is going to shift from Vancouver (the home base for the first few seasons) over to Los Angeles thanks to a rather hefty tax credit. This is something that we have seen with multiple recent productions as an attempt to make sure that the City of Angels remains a viable destination in a competitive industry. Some other recent shows to shift to California include The Night Agent season 4 as well as Fallout season 3.

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In a statement, here is what Hartley (who executive-produces the show in addition to starring as an actor) had to say about shifting the filming base moving forward

“I’m proud of what we built in Vancouver. I’m also very excited we’re bringing Tracker to L.A. … I’m looking forward to continuing to tell these stories alongside the new, fresh places we’ll be heading to next. Most importantly, I want to thank the fans for showing up for us every step of the way. We couldn’t do this without you.”

It is relatively easy to see why the show would be well-suited for filming in California. It is a place where there are a ton of different geographical settings, from deserts to cities to warm climates to even cold ones up in the nearby mountains. It gives the writers a number of options, which we do think is relatively important when it comes to shaping the long-term future. We do believe that this is a series that could end up lasting many more years.

Related – Be sure to get some more news now entering the next Tracker episode

What do you most want to see moving into Tracker season 4 when it comes to CBS?

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