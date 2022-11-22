Is Yasmine Al-Bustami leaving NCIS: Hawaii? Where is Lucy Tara?

Is Yasmine Al-Bustami leaving NCIS: Hawaii, and where is her character of Lucy Tara at right now? If you have these questions, we understand. How can you not after seeing what happened last week? The character is off at sea, conquering a fear and taking on a pretty ambitious challenge.

Now that we’ve said that, let’s get into the question of whether or not she is coming back — she is. If you’re worried right now, we 100% understand. However, you shouldn’t be in the long-term. Yasmine is still a series regular, and we’ve already received confirmation that Lucy will be appearing in the three-part crossover event. It remains to be seen, of course, how she will be involved, but it’s at least something that you can be excited about in the long-term here.

As for what else you can expect when it comes to Lucy’s return, let’s hope for a great reunion with Whistler! We know it is going to be hard for these two characters to be around each other, but there was nothing that happened last week that made us altogether concerned. They love each other and feel 100% committed. There are going to be roadblocks and stepping stones, but that is the case for just about every relationship under the sun! We shouldn’t sit here and think / be concerned that this is altogether limited to them in the slightest. The writers are also very well aware of how loved Lucy and Whistler are as a couple, and we don’t think they’d want to do too much to make any of us panic.

Hopefully, the next couple of episodes are at least going to give us some insight as to what is going on with Lucy, even if we don’t actually get to see her.

For now, just breathe easy: Even if Lucy isn’t around with the team, she will be back in due time.

