Bachelor in Paradise 8 finale: Are Victoria, Johnny still together?

Tonight brought us the first part of the Bachelor in Paradise 8 finale, and of course there was a combination of romance and drama that you certainly expected going in. Some couples made moves towards their future, whereas some others fell by the wayside.

We can’t say we’re shocked that Genevieve and Aaron are no more, just like we’re also not shocked that Danielle and Michael realized that they weren’t going to be getting engaged on this show. (They are going to give their relationship a try in the real world.)

If there is one couple we were very shocked by in terms of them sticking around for the final night, it was Victoria and Johnny. (Brandon and Serene were a given — it’s been clear since almost the premiere that they were probably going to be getting engaged at the end of all of this.)

What made Victoria and Johnny stick around? There is a physical chemistry that is clearly there, and we do think you can see elements of an emotional connection … but it hasn’t been easy. There have been struggles, and we haven’t felt confident that they would be together after the show for a long time.

So are they still together?

We’d be surprised, honestly. There is a TON of internet scuttlebutt suggesting that they ended things a good while ago, and that’s in addition to some social media photos that have surfaced of Victoria spending time with Greg from Katie Thurston’s season.

It is because of all of this stuff that we found ourselves cringing like nobody’s business during a big part of the finale, as the producers tried to sell us on the idea that Johnny and Victoria could make this work. From all the evidence we’ve got, it’s not going to happen.

Related – Be sure to see some more updates on Bachelor in Paradise right now

What did you think about the first part of the Bachelor in Paradise 8 finale tonight?

Are you surprised at all by some of the splits that we saw? Share now in the comments! After you do just that, stay tuned to get other insight that 100% you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







