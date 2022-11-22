The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 9 spoilers: ‘Flashback’

Are you ready to see The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 9 on ABC next week? Let’s just say that there is SO much to prepare for!

First and foremost, it feels perfect that we kick things off here by noting that we’re almost at the end of the show’s run for this calendar year. While we’re not gearing up for a season finale by any means in the near future, stories like next week’s “Flashback” are going to be very much important in their own right. This is a chance to test Simone and every other main character as they take on some pretty serious threats. For this episode in particular, the team may have to pool some of their resources in order to help Garza. Doing that could prove to be easier said than done.

Below, you can check out the full The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 9 synopsis with other information on what lies ahead:

“Flashback” – When Garza’s character comes into question, Simone and team develop their own covert operation to support their boss on an all-new episode of “The Rookie: Feds,” TUESDAY, NOV. 29 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

For now, the most important thing to note is the oh-so-simple fact that there are going to be new episodes of the series in January alongside The Rookie, which is moving to Tuesday nights! ABC experimented with airing these two at different points of the season and moving forward now, it’s fair to say that they are making a pretty significant shift. It is far too early to tell if this will help these shows out our not in the long run, but we’re very much excited to figure that out!

