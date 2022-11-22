The Winchesters season 1 episode 7 return date: ‘Reflections’

Following tonight’s new episode on The CW, are you curious to learn The Winchesters season 1 episode 7 return date? Or, what about some other details all about what the future could hold?

Before we go any further, of course we have to go ahead and share the bad news … even if we don’t want to. There isn’t an episode on the network next week. What’s the reasoning for this? Honestly, it’s not altogether clear, though we know that in general, there are going to be some hiatuses spread across this thirteen-episode season. If you want to see it back for another season, whether it be on The CW or somewhere else, the only thing we can say is to keep watching and/or streaming.

(Personally, we love the idea of an even darker Supernatural show on a streaming service, but we may be jumping the gun discussing that.)

The Winchesters is currently set to return on Tuesday, December 6 with a story titled “Reflections.” Want to learn more about it now? Then we suggest that you go ahead and view the synopsis below:

IT ALL ADDS UP – The Hunt heats up and Mary (Meg Donnelly) and John (Drake Rodger) find trails that lead back to their fathers. Carlos (JoJo Fleites) helps Mary investigate where the Akrida might be hiding but they discover more than they bargained for. Meanwhile, Millie (Bianca Kajlich) steps in to help Latika (Nida Kurshid), Ada (Demetria McKinney), and John to decipher notes left behind and they stumble upon a way to get some answers. John Showalter directed the episode written by David H. Goodman & Robbie Thompson (#107). Original Airdate 12/6/2022. Every episode of THE WINCHESTERS is available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

