Is La Brea new tonight on NBC? Is there a chance that we are going to diving head-first back into the world of 10,000 BC?

It certainly goes without saying at this point, but 100% we are hoping for some exciting stuff through the rest of the season. Unfortunately, we’re just no going to have a chance to see anything more tonight. Instead, the plan is for the high-concept drama to return on January 31, and there are going to be two episodes that air on that night. Things will ratchet up when it comes to drama the rest of the way, and we just hope that at the end of all of this, there are some answers.

One of the most exciting things for now is the oh-so-simple fact that we’re going to presumably see the rest of the season in a single time period, and hopefully, being back in the past will enable us a chance to better understand the future. At the first least, someone has to stop the sinkholes!

It’s also our hope that over the course of this super-long break, we are also going to see a number of additional viewers also come on board La Brea, and that this will be the sort of thing that helps to ensure that we get a season 3 at some point down the road. Things are still up in the air with this show, but we absolutely want to see a full finish for it here at the network. It’s hard to be successful on a major network these days, as competition is so high and the cost of a show like this is not cheap.

When can you expect more details on episode 9?

For now, we’d circle early January on the calendar in pencil, and we’ll wait to see what exactly happens at the end of the day here.

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to La Brea, including more information on the future

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to La Brea season 2 episode 8 on NBC?

Are you sad there is no new episode tonight? Be sure to share right now below! Once you do that, stick around for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







