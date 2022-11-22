FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 8 return date: ‘Appeal’

After the new episode tonight, we of course think there’s going to be curiosity in an FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 8 return date?

There are of course a few different things that we can say here, but let’s go ahead and start with the following: You won’t be seeing the Dylan McDermott series on the air next week. The same goes for the week after. We know that the show was just on hiatus but, unfortunately, another one is right around the bend. We’re going to be waiting until December 13 to see what is next in “Appeal” — which is, for the record, also the final episode of the calendar year.

Want to learn a little bit more about what makes this story stand out? Then go ahead and check out the season 4 episode 8 synopsis below:

“Appeal” – When three prosecutors are assassinated outside a bar in their small Arkansas town, the team is called in to determine if this was connected to a case from the local DA’s office or if it’s a personal vendetta. Also, Ray feels compelled to help a woman and her young son combat an injustice, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Dec. 13 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

If you are a little bit bummed that we’re not seemingly getting a Christmas episode this year, remember that we’re getting a Thanksgiving-related story tonight, and we also had a Christmas-themed Most Wanted not that long in the past. This show has already given us more seasonal stories than a lot of other entries in the franchise, and we of course cannot forget that.

Related – Take a look at some other stories all about FBI: Most Wanted right now

What are you the most interested in seeing on FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 8 from start to finish?

Share your thoughts and hopes below! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other big updates when it comes to the franchise. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







