FBI: International season 2 episode 8 return date: ‘Hail Mary’

Are you curious to learn the FBI: International season 2 episode 8 return date over at CBS? We know there was a hiatus not that long ago and yet, another one is right around the corner. This is unfortunately the way of the world with this show, though it never makes us altogether happy to admit that. This is a network that just has a very specific on/off schedule for a lot of its shows. It clearly works well enough for them to not make them want to change it.

So what can we go ahead and say about episode 8? First and foremost, it’s not airing until we get around to Tuesday, December 13! That’s a long time for us to sit around for what could be the final episode of the calendar year. Yet, “Hail Mary” could prove to be worthwhile. Just think in terms of everything you’re going to see here: An undercover case, a surprise arrival, and of course some of the trademark intensity that you can come to expect from the entire franchise.

To get a few more details on what will be coming, go ahead and check out the synopsis below:

“Hail Mary” – Vo goes undercover when the Fly Team investigates the mysterious death of an American model in Milan. Also, Kellett is caught off guard when Dandridge arrives looking for visibility on the case, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Dec. 13 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

While holiday hiatuses can at times be brutal in their own right, the one thing we can say as a bit of silver lining is this — we don’t anticipate that this is going to be an especially unbearable one. After “Hail Mary,” our expectation is that we’ll dive back into this franchise come early January.

Related – Be sure to get some more updates on the subject of FBI: International without delay

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to FBI: International season 2 episode 8 when it airs on CBS?

Share some of your early thoughts and theories below! After you do just that, remember to stay tuned here for other insight that 100% you do not want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







