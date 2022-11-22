FBI season 5 episode 9 return date on CBS: Nina returns

Following tonight’s new episode, do you want to know the FBI season 5 episode 9 return date, or get a better sense of what lies ahead? If you’re wondering about all of this on some level, we are 100% happy to help out.

First things first, let’s get the bad news out of the way as we indicate that, unfortunately, there is no installment set for November 29 on the network; heck, there is nothing confirmed for the week after that, either. You could be waiting until Tuesday, December 13 to see what is next in “Fortunate Son.” This will be the final episode of the calendar year, so we’re anticipating already that it’s going to end on some sort of big, emotional note.

Also, did we mention that Shantel VanSanten will be back as Nina Chase? We told you back when the character transferred that you would see her again and we’re about to get a better sense of what she wants for both herself and potentially Scola, as well.

To get a few specifics, go ahead and check out the full FBI season 5 episode 9 synopsis below:

“Fortunate Son” – A teen shows up at FBI headquarters with a large bag of fentanyl, seeking the team’s protection from the men who shot his father. Also, Nina comes to Scola with a proposal he is hesitant to accept, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, Dec. 13 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

More than likely, the case is going to command the lion’s share of attention within this episode, just as you would expect from any other episode. Even still, we’re pretty curious to see where things go here with Nina. How can we not?

