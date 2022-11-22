Vikings: Valhalla season 2 premiere date, details revealed

For all of those wondering when Vikings: Valhalla season 2 is going to premiere on Netflix, wonder no more — there is great news to share today!

The streaming service has now officially announced that on Thursday, January 12, you are going to see the new season of the Vikings follow-up stream on the service. Leif Eriksson has many more exploits to be highlighted, as this show will feature much of what you loved from the first batch of episodes and then some.

Speaking to Tudum about what you can see coming up for some of the main characters, here is what creator Jeb Stuart had to say:

“The whole concept of Season 2 is that we take these three heroes who are in Scandinavia and blow them out of their comfort zones … Season 2 for Harald and Leif is a road trip: It’s Thelma and Louise on the Dnieper River. The two of them will begin this incredible journey. Freydís has to go to Pomerania, which is a very difficult environment.”

Stuart added that this upcoming season will also explore the world far beyond Scandinavia and Northern Europe, which should be great when it comes to seeing not just who these characters are, but how the rest of the world reacts to them. This is an era that we really don’t see explored all that much on television, we’re excited to see how many different cultures are presented. Also, season 2 could be a chance to further showcase the Vikings’ thirst for adventure and desire to better understand the further reaches of the globe. They had limitless ambition, and there were so many more layers to them all beyond what we ever had a chance to see on the service.

