Euphoria season 3 premiere date hopes: The proper buildup

It certainly feels clear that Euphoria season 3 is going to be greatly anticipated on HBO — it already is!

Unfortunately, we’re also well-aware of the fact that we’re going to be waiting a pretty long time in order to see it. In case you didn’t know already, production on the new season hasn’t even begun, and there is no indication that we’re going to see it start in the next several weeks.

At the moment, the most realistic timeline here is that filming starts up in the first few months of 2023 and from there, the ball starts to get rolling on the story and some teases begin to slowly surface for all of us on the outside. We don’t expect that Zendaya or the rest of the cast will share too much, but a firm premiere date will probably be announced a few months in advance. This is why we think it’s possible we could learn something more about next season by October or November next year. Our thinking for a while has been that season 3 would premiere in January 2024 — it is a similar time period as when we got season 2, and beyond just that, it also fits what seems to be the show’s timeline.

Through the buildup for season 3, one of the things we’re especially curious to learn is whether or not this ends up being the end of the road for the show. It’s important to remember here that HBO seems to want more, but we also recognize that the cast here is in-demand and they can’t play high schoolers forever. In order to keep things going long-term here, you may have to implement some larger changes.

Related – Check out some more news on Euphoria right now, including a better sense of the future

What do you think we’re going to eventually get when it comes to a Euphoria season 3 premiere date on HBO?

When do you think it will premiere? Be sure to let us know in the comments! Meanwhile, come back for some additional updates. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







