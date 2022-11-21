Law & Order: SVU season 24: Benson will discuss Stabler, feelings

We’re getting close to the midway point of Law & Order: SVU season 24, and we know there’s something a lot of fans want answers to. What is the current state of things between Benson and Stabler?

If you watched this past episode of Organized Crime, then you at least have a decent sense of how Elliot feels about Olivia. However, the other side of things isn’t super-clear, and neither is whether or not the two of them are going to act on any potential feelings. What we do know, courtesy of executive producer Julie Martin on Twitter, is that Benson “will talk to Rollins about her feelings for Stabler in Episode 9, Dec 8th.” This is also the same episode where Kelli Giddish will say goodbye to her character.

So what exactly will Benson say? Of course, it would be great to have a better understanding as to if she wants a relationship, but there are other things that need to be addressed. Stabler still hasn’t given a full explanation for never reaching out for a decade, other than it simply being harder to reach out the longer that time passed. Even in the past couple of years, he has been so laser-focused on the job and a few specific parts of her life that he hasn’t seen the full picture. Stabler needs to be more vulnerable and open, and we say that as someone who is rooting for these two to make something work.

We don’t necessarily think the producers are going to rush anything for Elliot/Olivia and honestly, it really shouldn’t happen in the December 8 episode. The focus there should be mostly Rollins and everything Kelli has brought to the show. If we are going to see something for Benson and Stabler, there’s a chance for that in the second half of the season.

