House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date: Setting the stage

As HBO prepares for House of the Dragon season 2 down the road, we imagine that they are going to swing for the fences. Maybe they won’t do anything as silly as when they encased the premiere date for a Game of Thrones season in ice, but we do tend to think that they’re going to go big in setting the stage for the fantasy epic’s return.

So what sort of stunts are we talking about? What could the potential timeline look like? As is often the case, there are a number of interesting things worthy of some discussion at this particular moment in time.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos!

First of all, let’s point out when HBO will probably start to get serious about pushing the next season of the show: Fall 2023. There’s no real reason to do so beforehand given that it’s already been confirmed that we won’t see season 2 next year. Winter 2024 is the very earliest it could return, though we tend to think that spring, at least for now, is a little more likely. Either way, we could see HBO starting to tee up the new season anywhere from four to six months in advance.

With a lot of TV shows, there is a two or three month promotional window that exists before a premiere, but this is no ordinary show. We anticipate a longer buildup that will include a few different things. A premiere date (or at least a premiere month) will likely come first, and then we imagine a teaser with some footage coming out two or three months beforehand. Then, perhaps a month before the actual premiere, we’ll see a full trailer.

Entering season 1, there was no guarantee House of the Dragon would work after the divisive ending to Game of Thrones. Now that this show is a certified hit, we imagine that the network will work even harder to make it big. This will be a victory lap like no other for this franchise.

Related – Check out other news related to House of the Dragon, including even more on filming

When do you think we’re going to see the House of the Dragon season 2 premiere on HBO?

Share some thoughts now in the comments, and keep coming back for more. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







