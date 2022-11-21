Chicago Med season 8 episode 9 spoilers: Ethan & April’s wedding!

Chicago Med season 8 episode 9 is coming to NBC on December 7 and on paper, there is a lot to be excited and/or sad about. This is going to serve as the wedding for Ethan Choi and April Sexton, and of course the idea of this happening is 100% wonderful without question. Of course, soon after you remember that this is also going to be Brian Tee’s final episode … and then it all starts to feel a little more bittersweet.

While we know that this wedding is going to be center stage for much of this episode, rest assured there is some other big stuff coming as well. For more, go ahead and check out the full season 8 episode 9 synopsis:

12/07/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Will relies on Crockett and Med’s newly donated OR 2.0 to save his patient. Charles helps an elderly confused patient who’s mourning the loss of his high school sweetheart. As their wedding day approaches, Ethan and April run into some roadblocks.

One of the big questions we’re left to think about right now is whether or not there’s going to be some sort of big cliffhanger at the end of this story, given that it is the final installment of the calendar year. Typically, it is easy to assume that stories in this place would have something like that, but the departure of Ethan could end up shifting the plan and/or focus a little bit. We wouldn’t be surprised if we saw more attention be put simply on delivering the best send-off possible.

When you really think about it, does every episode in this sort of spot need to have a cliffhanger? We tend to think at this point that the majority of people watching are going to sit around even if there is no major jaw-dropper at the end of the road.

