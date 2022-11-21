Bob Hearts Abishola season 4 episode 9 return date at CBS

Following today’s new episode, are you curious to learn the Bob Hearts Abishola season 4 episode 9 return date over at CBS? If so, consider us more than happy to lend a helping hand.

Before we go any further here, we should of course begin by handing over a dose of the bad news now; namely, that there is no new episode set for next week. The remainder of CBS’ lineup is also off on the night, so clearly they do not want to throw the sitcom to the wolves. There is at least one more episode set for the year on December 5, and we will wait and see what is coming beyond that.

For now, though, let’s go ahead and look at the immediate future — and you can do that by checking out the full season 4 episode 9 synopsis below:

“Idle Nigerians” – Abishola’s visit to the sock factory during a nurse’s strike puts extra pressure on Bob to make the factory successful, on the CBS Original series BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, Monday, Dec. 5 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Of course, we know that this is going to be a funny episode, largely because the bulk of the series is based on laughs. However, underneath all of this there are also some other interesting undercurrents to think about here. Take, for starters, the stress that this could put on Bob in the immediate future. How far is he willing to go in order to push the factory to the next level? It’s certainly an interesting thing to consider, and of course we’re looking to see how all of this is going to play out over time.

