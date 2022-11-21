The White Lotus season 2 episode 5: Chaos for Ethan, Cameron?

There are a number of conflicts working out for entering The White Lotus season 2 episode 5, but a huge one was probably not clear in the early days of the show.

The dynamic between Cameron, Ethan, Daphne, and Harper is one of the most fascinating of the season. Ethan and Harper recently came in to money, and they’re having to reconcile who they are with this new world with a different set of rules. Cameron, at least for Ethan, is trying to push this new way of thinking on him. Cameron is a guy who likes to do whatever he wants whenever he wants, and he’s also used to getting his every wish fulfilled.

Does one of those wishes include Ethan’s own wife? It’s clear that he has zero issue doing shocking, uncomfortable things around her, so is this him trying to mark his territory, or undermine what he thinks about his so-called friend? There is a lot to unpack here, and it’s something that Will Sharpe (who plays Ethan) discusses in a new Variety interview:

I think [Cameron’s behavior is] a sort of compulsion on his part. In later episodes, you get a sense of how this has always been Cameron’s way of trying to get one up on Ethan. Speculatively, it may have been because Ethan is smarter than him, so this is something that Cameron can do to win. Perhaps more interestingly, why is Harper engaging in this activity? Where does that come from? As the series goes on, you get a sense of how there’s only one person who can truly hurt Ethan. He’s able to suffer quite a lot, but there are certain things that he will ultimately have to fight for. Whether you like him for that or not, or how exactly he does it remains to be seen.

Will he have to fight to keep himself and Harper together? It is fair to wonder, but the saddest thing is that much of their discord right now is due to a lack of communication. Ethan hasn’t been willing to call out what Cameron did with Lucia, and Harper isn’t sharing what she found. These secrets are only going to cause them to spiral.

