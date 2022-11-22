Bachelor in Paradise season 9: Is it renewed, canceled at ABC?

Following the end of tonight’s two-part finale, this feels like the perfect time to ask: Will there be a Bachelor in Paradise season 9 down the road? Has the Bachelor Nation spin-off done its best to get another proverbial kick at the can?

We think that on paper, it’s pretty easy to just sit here and say 100% that the show is coming back. After all, it’s somewhat of a pop-cultural institution and it has a dedicated audience — it’s so popular, even, that ABC aired it fully as a part of the fall schedule!

However, here is where things get a bit more complicated: The live+same-day ratings were down pretty significantly for this season versus what we had back for season 7, and that is a slight cause for concern. It is possible that some of these people are streaming the show after the fact and it is making up viewership that way. However, it is equally possible that people were turned off by the enormous 16-episode order here, or just aren’t as fascinated by a number of contestants in the same way that they were some in the past. This franchise is also competing now against a ton of other shows in the reality dating world, including 90-Day Fiance, Love is Blind, and a whole lot more. Some of these shows have an advantage in that they are on streaming and with that, they can be far more controversial.

Despite all of this, we are still reasonably confident that we’re going to get a season 9 renewal for Bachelor in Paradise at some point down the road. The big question is whether ABC will keep this in the fall, or opt to move it back into the summer as it’s been in the past.

Related – Check out the rest of our coverage now for the Bachelor in Paradise finale

Following tonight’s finale, do you want to see a Bachelor in Paradise season 9 renewal?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! After you do just that, stay tuned for more scoop you do not want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







