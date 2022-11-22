Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2: Early reasons for hope?

We recognize fully that Criminal Minds: Evolution has yet to even air on Paramount+, but is there still hope for more? We have a feeling that once some viewers out there get another taste of the BAU back in action, they are going to be eager for more.

The first thing that we can go ahead and say here is rather simple: The folks over at the streaming service would be silly to not want more, provided this performs about as well as we expect. It’s important to remember that the original series remains incredibly popular in terms of streaming all over the globe, and we tend to think that the new iteration could keep that going, as well. We know that when the series was first announced, there was also language that suggested that more could be possible; this does not necessarily have to be some limited series revival, though we’re not sure we ever expect the show to go back to 22-episode seasons like we had in the past.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for other updates on Criminal Minds!

The biggest reason to think there could be a season 2 on the other side of this is actually quite simple: It feels like everyone really enjoys being a part of this show! The cast has the sort of friendship that only happens as a result of working together for so many years. The stories may be really dark at times, but there is a lot of love baked into what is happening behind the scenes.

Remember that if you do want more following the new episodes starting on Thanksgiving, the answer is really quite simple: Watch, and tell all of your friends to do the same. There may be a number of people who aren’t even aware that this show exists, let alone that it is premiering so soon.

Related – Take a look at some other news on Criminal Minds: Evolution right away, including the evolution of Prentiss

Do you already think there’s a good chance for a season 2 of Criminal Minds: Evolution?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! After you do just that, stay tuned for some additional news you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Paramount+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







