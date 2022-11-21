Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1: Prentiss’ new confidence?

The premiere of Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 is right around the corner on Paramount+, and it is so easy to be excited about it already. How can you not be? We are about to jump head-first into a new era, and a show that should feel both similar and yet different all at the same time.

Just as you would expect, there could be changes for every single character in this new iteration. Some of that will be thanks to the venue allowing darker content without any restrictions; meanwhile, another part could be due to the streaming service moving people forward in time. The new season is set following the onset of the global health crisis, and every single person will have gone through a lot when the show comes back.

For the sake of this article, let’s talk in particular about Paget Brewster’s character of Emily Prentiss. We know that she’s an extremely important person within the world of the FBI, and we’ve also seen her excel both in serious and lighthearted moments. Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, Paget’s castmate AJ Cook describes the character in a particularly fun manner:

“I call her Prentiss 2.0 … I really love this streaming version of her. There’s this sass there, and the confidence which exuded from her is really impressive.”

Will we get personal updates on Prentiss, JJ, and just about every other person within the BAU? We do tend to think so, but it’s also clear to us that this is not something that the show is going to altogether rush. There are ten episodes in this new season and there are threats that the team will need to chase down. Our feeling is that we’ll get more info here and there along the way.

