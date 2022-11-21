Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date: Where’s a teaser?

There is no denying that we are inching closer to a Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date, and it’s only a matter of time until we get it.

Is there even a small chance that we’re going to be getting a teaser, a date announcement, or some other good stuff alongside it? We have a hard time thinking that we’re just going to get a date on its own without some other good stuff included…

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Raising Kanan updates!

Based on some of what we’ve seen Starz do in the past with some of their other shows, the easy assumption to make is that a start date will be featured alongside at least some sort of preview for what is coming up next. However, we’d be personally surprised if it is a full trailer. We tend to think a date will be announced a couple of months in advance. For example, if the plan is for season 3 to come out in March (which has been rumored), there’s a chance that we’ll learn about it in January.

Starz, like so many other networks, has a specific plan for how they roll out material leading into a new season. After all, they don’t want to share all of the good stuff at once. They recognize that there is more value in slowly providing more coverage across the board, starting with a premiere date and then giving you a trailer a month or so after the fact. They tend to think that this is the best way to facilitate constant conversation about a show, as opposed to giving you all the good stuff at once.

As we do prepare for Ghost season 3, it definitely feels as though there is a lot of exciting content you’ll see from start to finish. Remember here that Brayden could be in a totally different place and there is another death that could throw Tariq into trouble.

Related – Check out some other information on Power Book II: Ghost, including what the future is going to hold here

What do you want to see included in a Power Book II: Ghost season 3 teaser, whenever it comes out?

Share some of your thoughts and theories on the subject below! After you do this, keep coming back for other news on the show. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







