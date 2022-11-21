Chicago Fire season 11 episode 9 spoilers: A shocking return?

On December 7, you are going to have a chance to see Chicago Fire season 11 episode 9, and there is a lot to look forward to here!

So where should we start? Well, “Nemesis” will be the final episode of the calendar year, and it’s also going to potentially have some sort of winter theme. It remains to be seen if this will be a Christmas episode but regardless, this one could be important. After all, a familiar face from the past will be returning to the world!

For a few more details, go ahead and check out the full Chicago Fire season 11 episode 9 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

12/07/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Severide struggles with the cost of helping Det. Pryma with the Martucci case. Gallo campaigns for Herrmann to represent 51 at the National Firefighter’s Association’s Winter Conference. A familiar face makes a shocking return.

So who could this be? That remains to be seen. Given the title for this episode, we’re curious to see if this is some sort of old enemy from Firehouse 51, or at the very least an adversary of one of the other main characters. Doesn’t this feel like a pretty good way to raise the stakes close to the end of this calendar year? We do think that a show like this, especially at this point in its run, needs to do more or less whatever it can to keep people excited and/or discussing all sorts of interesting twists and turns. We tend to think the franchise is going to be better for it.

In the end, let’s just cross our fingers now and hope for some more great twists … and we wouldn’t be surprised if there is a cliffhanger at the end of everything here. Haven’t we seen that a handful of times already?

Related – Check out some other updates on Chicago Fire, including more of what could be coming

What are you most hoping to see moving into Chicago Fire season 11 episode 9?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, stay tuned for other scoop on the show moving forward. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







