Bachelor in Paradise 8 finale spoilers: First look at reunion

In just a matter of hours you are going to be seeing the Bachelor in Paradise 8 finale on ABC, and we know in part where it is going — to an epic reunion. This is a two-night event, so there is a chance that you could be waiting until tomorrow night to see the actual reunion play out.

So what’s going to happen over the course of this? Well, it’s a given that we’re going to learn a lot about some of the relationships we saw over the course of the past several weeks. Odds are, a few of them will have gotten stronger since the show itself wrapped up in Mexico, and a few others could be completely and totally nonexistent. This is just the way that things go.

We’re pretty confident that Brandon and Serene are still going to together; as for everyone else, let’s just say that we’re not feeling altogether great about their chances. (Maybe Michael and Danielle are still doing all right, but we don’t foresee that the two of them are getting engaged in the finale.)

If you head over to the link here, you can see a preview that features Eliza and Rodney going through their super-complicated situation on the beach. Eliza claims that she would’ve not gone on the date with Justin had Rodney spoken out more, but he’s not the sort of guy to tell her what she can and can’t do. The fact that Eliza wanted that is somewhat troubling, and really the breakdown of their relationship seems in part due to their failure to communicate.

(Why isn’t Rodney the next Bachelor? That’s something that we really want to know personally after all of this.)

