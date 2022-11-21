NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 9 return date on CBS

Following what you see tonight on CBS, do you want to see the NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 9 return date, or more on what lies ahead?

There are a few different things that we could share here from the get-go, but let’s begin by noting this: There is no new episode next week. However, the crime procedural is not done for the calendar year. You can go ahead and expect another installment on December 5 titled “Desperate Measures,” and this one could prove to be a high-stakes search-and-rescue mission with some very interesting results at the end of the day.

Below, you can check out the full NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 9 synopsis with other insight as to what’s ahead:

“Desperate Measures” – When Commander Chase is abducted from her home by an Army Ranger accused of murder, the NCIS team must act quickly to find her and the suspect, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, Dec. 5 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

We should also go ahead and note that this is the final episode of the calendar year, at least per some of the estimations that we have at the moment. The plan here is that we’re going to have a chance to see more when we get around to January — in particular, the first episode back is that epic three-part crossover event! That’s something that we have never seen before in the world of NCIS, so we’re absolutely excited to see what the writers end up doing with that.

Our hope is that, of course, amidst this case on December 5 we have a chance to learn something more about the agents, as well. This whole show tends to be at its best when we get a health mix of stories.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on NCIS: Hawaii, including more on what we saw tonight

What do you most want to see as we prepare for NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 9 at CBS?

Let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, stay tuned for all sorts of other updates along the way. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







