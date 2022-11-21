Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? We’re at that point of the season now where nothing is guaranteed, and shows can go on and off the air at any given moment.

Without further ado now, let’s just go ahead and celebrate: We have an episode on the air in just a matter of hours! As if that wasn’t revealed as of yet, we’ve also learned that “Turkey Trot” is going to be a big celebration of Thanksgiving. Expect a lot of fun, entertaining moments from start to finish, plus a personal subplot for Jessica Knight (pictured above), as well!

If you haven’t seen the synopsis for “Turkey Trot” as of yet, it helps to set the stage:

“Turkey Trot” – After an unknown shooter causes chaos at an annual Thanksgiving 5K, time is of the essence for the NCIS team to find the culprit. Also, Kasie joins Knight for Thanksgiving lunch at Knight’s sister’s house, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Nov 21 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. The episode was co-written by series star Diona Reasonover.

This episode, at least on the paper, should be a celebration of everything that is great with the modern iteration of this show — not only are we getting a compelling case of the week story, but there is also a chance in here to learn something more about at least one of the agents. We’ve learned a little bit about Agent Knight’s personal life thanks to dialogue, but we hadn’t seen any of her family in the flesh. Or, that was the case until now. Who knows? This could be the beginning of something more down the road.

