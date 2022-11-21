The Walking Dead – Daryl spin-off show premiere date hopes

We know that there is a Daryl Dixon led spin-off show coming for The Walking Dead down the road. However, there are still questions. Take, for example, when you are going to see it premiere.

What can we say so far? First and foremost, that this show recently started up production! It is going to be set in Europe, so this will very much be a world away from anything that we’ve seen from the flagship show or any of its spin-offs so far.

For those who have not read any news in a good while, this show will not feature Melissa McBride as first planned. We know that originally, the goal was for her and Norman Reedus to be co-leads, but Melissa exited the project earlier this year and now, it seems as though Daryl will be front and center for everything — at least in the early going. There have been some other castings, and we hope to get a few more updates on filming over the next little while.

At present, here is the biggest question we wonder: When will this show premiere? Given that the six-episode The Walking Dead: Dead City featuring Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan (pictured with Reedus above) is going to be starting in April, we tend to think that the Daryl show will air in the fall. These two can balance out the network schedule for a good while, and then there is also the Andrew Lincoln – Danai Gurira project that is now meant to be a limited series. We haven’t heard too much on that yet, but it’s another reminder that even though one show is ending tonight, the universe is active and there is a LOT to look forward to down the line.

Related – Be sure to get some other coverage on The Walking Dead right now, including more on the future

What do you want to see when it comes to the Daryl-led spin-off for The Walking Dead at AMC?

Be sure to share below! Once you do that, stay at the site for all sorts of other insight. (Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







