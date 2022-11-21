The Walking Dead: Dead City spin-off premiere date hopes

Even though tonight may be the series finale for The Walking Dead, it is not the end of the road for the franchise as a whole. We know that there are multiple shows coming up in this franchise, and that includes The Walking Dead: Dead City.

For those who haven’t heard a whole lot about this show at the moment, Dead City is the show starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Maggie and Negan. This is a show that is set in Manhattan, which will be very much different than anything that we’ve seen in the zombie apocalypse (or this universe) so far. So much of the flagship show has been about open space; here, however, we tend to think that everything is going to be a little more compact. There is a lot of danger that comes with that, and we do think there’s also going to be a lot of complicated storytelling. How similar will Manhattan be to the Commonwealth? Both are densely populated, but we don’t even imagine that the pretense of structure will be here on Dead City.

As for when this show will premiere, AMC has already confirmed that it is coming back in April. However, they have not gone any further than that for the time being. It’s our hope that there’s some more information we will get on the show following the series finale of the main show.

More than anything, here is the #1 question posed by this new show: How in the world are we going to be seeing Maggie and Negan coexist within the same environment for this long? Their relationship has changed over the past season or two, but they will never be able to get past what happened with Glenn. They can’t.

Related – Check out more coverage of The Walking Dead series finale overall

What do you want to see on The Walking Dead: Dead City when it airs on AMC?

Be sure to share right away the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for more on the series. (Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







