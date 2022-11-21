All American: Homecoming season 2 episode 7 spoilers: ‘Integrity’

Next week on All American: Homecoming season 2 episode 7, you could end up seeing a pretty big story in “Integrity.” It may prove to be the final one until the new year, and it could also be one that allows Simone to try to take some steps in a positive direction.

Let’s just say that this character is, at present, going through quite a bit. Her story is a reflection of a lot of people trying to find her way in college. She has athletic pressures, personal responsibilities, and overall quite a bit on her plate. We’re hoping that the end of this episode will allow her to move in the right direction, but who knows just what that will look like?

Below, you can see the full All American: Homecoming season 2 episode 7 synopsis with other insight on what lies ahead:

BEING SUPPORTIVE – Simone (Geffri Maya) is trying to break her long running tennis curse by acing her presentation and dealing with boy drama, but a blast from her past brings its own drama. Damon (Peyton Alex Smith) and Thea (Camille Hyde) are all set for a weekend away until the pressure of the high stakes game and interview messes with their plans. Marcus (Cory Hardrict) learns some disappointing news and turns to Amara (Kelly Jenrette) for support. Meanwhile, Cam (Mitchell Edwards) plays matchmaker for JR (Sylvester Powell) and a visit from a dance alum raises the bar for Keisha (Netta Walker) and she’s not sure how to handle the pressure. Steve Acevedo directed the episode written by Hollie Overton (#207). Original airdate 11/28/2022.

As a reminder…

The future for Homecoming, just like the future for All American itself, could be in some peril due to the Nexstar Media Group deal. If you want to see another season, be sure to either watch live or stream right away!

