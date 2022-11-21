All American season 5 episode 7 spoilers: Spencer’s fallout

Are you ready for All American season 5 episode 7 on The CW next week? There is definitely a lot to be excited about … but also nervous. Take, for starters, the fact that we are near the end of the show’s run in 2022, and that makes us think that some super-big moments are coming. (Rest assured, there’s more coming in 2023, but we’ll have to wait a while in order to see them.)

So what is at the center of next week’s installment, which carries with it the title of “Hate It or Love It”? Well, let’s just say that Spencer (once again) has a lot of big decisions to make here, and he’s going to need a little bit of help. This is where Billy comes into play here.

Below, you can check out the full All American season 5 episode 7 synopsis with other insight as to what lies ahead:

WHAT’S NEXT – Hustling to manage the fallout after some shocking news, Spencer (Daniel Ezra) reaches out to Billy (Taye Diggs) for help while Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) contemplates where his priorities are. Olivia feels conflicted about how to balance feelings about work and family. Layla (Greta Onieogou) helps Patience (Chelsea Tavares) with a professional crisis after hitting a major social media landmark. Meanwhile, Coop’s (Bre-Z) first day of auditing law classes doesn’t go as she thought it would. Jes Macallan directed the episode written by Jameal Turner (#507). Original airdate 11/28/2022.

Notice the name Jes Macallan on there? Even though Legends of Tomorrow was canceled by The CW earlier this year (a decision we’re still not over), she is still around the network in some shape or form. We’re just hoping for now that All American doesn’t meet a similar fate given how tenuous almost every show’s future is following the Nexstar Media Group sale.

