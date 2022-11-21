Is The Cleaning Lady new tonight on Fox? There have been a lot of big stories so far this fall, and the finale is right around the corner.

Unfortunately, we’re not going to see the next chapter of the story as of yet. There is no installment tonight, just as there is no episode for its lead-in 9-1-1. The two shows are in the midst of a one-week break, and they will return on Monday, November 28. The title here is “The Ask,” and you can see the synopsis below with some other insight as to what’s coming:

As Luca grows sicker, Thony will do anything to get him a new medication, including asking Kamdar for help. Meanwhile, Arman confronts Nadia about her secret in the all-new “The Ask” episode of The Cleaning Lady airing Monday, Nov. 28 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (CLD-209) (TV-14, L, S, V)

Over the course of this episode, it feels clear that much of the story will be themed around one simple question: What will Thony do in order to save Luca? From the outside looking in, we already have a good sense of that. So much of everything she has done from the start of this show has been with Luca in mind, and we tend to think that will be the case for however long it lasts the rest of the way.

Of course…

This is where we remind you that if you do love The Cleaning Lady, be sure to check it out live or shortly after the fact! Like a number of other shows, its fate currently hangs in the balance and Fox is still fairly new into its new regime. (Remember, the formerly named 20th Century Fox studio is now owned by Disney, and has no connection to the network itself anymore.) The better the numbers are now, the more likely it is that we get a season 3.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Cleaning Lady right away

Are you sad that The Cleaning Lady season 2 episode 9 is not airing on Fox tonight?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around for additional insight on the show and the future. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







