Is 9-1-1 new tonight on Fox? Are we going to be diving back into the world of the 118 sooner rather than later?

There is a good chance you’ve heard already that the next new episode of the show is the last one of the fall. However, it’s not going to be airing tonight. Maybe Fox was scared of airing an episode the week of Thanksgiving. Or, maybe production needed more time in order to make sure that the episode is 100% ready to air. Either way, you are going to be seeing the episode air on Monday, November 28. There is a lot of drama ahead in “Red Flag,” and it includes a personal story for Bobby, a bunch of strange emergencies, and a chance for Maddie and Chimney to take a big step forward in their future.

Below, you can check the full 9-1-1 season 6 episode 9 synopsis with other updates as to what lies ahead:

The Santa Ana winds bring in a variety of weirder-than-usual emergencies as the 118 respond to a family dog retrieving a severed hand and a young woman sleep-driving into the station. Bobby worries about his AA sponsor; Denny questions Hen and Karen about his biological parents; and Chimney thinks he’s found the perfect house for him and Maddie in the all-new “Red Flag” fall finale episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, Nov. 28 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-609) (TV-14 L,V)

Will there be a big cliffhanger at the end of this episode? Let’s just put it this way: 9-1-1 is the sort of show that loves to do that in “fall finales.” We wouldn’t be shocked if someone ends up with their life on the line, or pondering some sort of career change. After all, we’ve seen both over the course of the show’s run so far.

Related – Check out some more news on 9-1-1 right away

What do you most want to see on 9-1-1 season 6 episode 9 when it arrives on Fox next week?

Are you sad it isn’t on the air tonight? Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around for some other scoop on the show. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







