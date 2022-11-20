BMF season 2 premiere date reveal: How much longer?

If there is one thing we can say with confidence when it comes to a BMF season 2 premiere date reveal at Starz right now, it is this: The network is taking their time.

What in the world are they doing at the moment? Well, the biggest thing is that they’re recognizing they have no reason to hurry anything along since they have the documentary still on the air. By the time we get a little closer to the end of that, we tend to think that they’ll start to apply more energy into the scripted show and the future. By virtue of that, we think we could be just a few weeks away from getting a premiere date and/or some more insight on what the future holds.

So far, the only thing that Starz has confirmed is that the 50 Cent-produced crime drama will be back in January. We think it’s fair to rule out January 1, but pretty much everything after that feels like it’s fair game. To us, the earlier the show comes on the air the better, and for a couple of different reasons. For starters, this means less of a break between the end of the documentary and the start of the scripted show. Also, it will allow the schedule to open up for other series on Starz later on in the year. We do tend to think that there’s going to be some other great programming in early 2023, whether it be shows in the Power franchise, the first half of Outlander season 7, or underrated gems like Heels.

Whenever a premiere date is 100% confirmed, let’s go ahead and say this: They better give us some sort of official trailer at the same time. We deserve it after waiting so long for the good stuff.

Related – Be sure to get some additional insight on BMF season 2 and what the future holds

What are you the most excited for when it comes to BMF season 2 over at Starz?

Let us know your early thoughts and predictions below! After you do just that, come back for all sorts of other great updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







