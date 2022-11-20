The Good Doctor season 6: Where is the spin-off news?

As we prepare for The Good Doctor season 6 to arrive on ABC tomorrow night, why not share the latest on the spin-off? The Good Lawyer is going to be set up in the form of a backdoor pilot. There is no guarantee that it will be ordered to series, but it’s something that the network is certainly going to entertain.

First things first, the show has to cast a lead and write them into the story of the flagship show, and we do tend to think we’ll be hearing more about this in the relatively new future.

One of the things that is especially important to note right now is simply this: ABC is not saving this backdoor pilot until close to the end of the season, which is what shows and networks do sometime. The only thing that has been said right now is that this is going to air at midseason. That means we’ll probably see this story at some point between January and March.

How hard will this backdoor pilot be pushed? It remains to be seen if it will get the same sort of spotlight right away that The Rookie: Feds got last year, but there’s a good chance of it. We don’t exactly think that the live ratings here are what matters here so much as DVR and streaming performance. The network clearly likes franchises right now, especially those that can play all over the world. They may not fully own The Good Doctor and stand to make all profits from it, but we do tend to think that its global success lifts all their other shows.

Rest assured, ABC will take a good look at The Good Lawyer. We just have to wait and see if the reception is positive enough to keep it around in the long-term.

