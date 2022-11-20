When Game of Thrones – Jon Snow spin-off should premiere

For those who aren’t aware at the moment, there is a lot of talk about the future of the Game of Thrones franchise, especially when it comes to Jon Snow.

There’s no denying that the timing with all of this is rather interesting. It has been months at this point since reports first surfaced around a potential Kit Harington show and since that time, HBO has said absolutely nothing about it. Odds are, they won’t until they know for sure they are bringing this show on the air.

Of course, there are multiple reasons why HBO is going to want to add this show to their portfolio. First and foremost, you have to remember the fact that Jon was one of the most popular people on the original show and by virtue of that, they’re going to want more of him! Of course, beyond just that they also recognize the value in making sure that there is something to air for when House of the Dragon is on hiatus.

So when is the very earliest we could see this particular project? According to our own personal expectations, this is not going to be something that comes on the air quickly — instead, you could be waiting for a rather long time. Season 2 of House of the Dragon is most likely going to start production next year, and we think that this is almost sure to air before anything else in the Game of Thrones universe. After all, it takes a good bit of time to get other shows off the ground, given that you have to hire a cast, crew, writers, and get everything set in production.

The best-case scenario

If HBO greenlights the Jon Snow series, we could imagine it starting in late 2024 or early 2025, and have it serve as a bridge between future House of the Dragon seasons. Because there is no real source material here, odds are watching it would be like venturing into the great unknown.

When do you think we could see a Game of Thrones – Jon Snow spin-off, provided that it gets the green light?

