Magpie Murders season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at PBS?

Following the big season 1 finale tonight on PBS, can you expect a Magpie Murders season 2 renewal to be ordered? Or, is this the end of the road?

Of course, it goes without saying that there is going to be an interest in seeing more mysteries on the network, just as there is in the show’s home country of the UK. PBS has a fantastic history over the years of bringing over some great imports from across the pond, and a lot of them have aired on the network for several years.

Unfortunately, one of the trade-offs that comes with acquiring a lot of these shows is that PBS does not have a lot of direct control over what the future holds. There is no official renewal for Magpie Murders as of yet, and there is only so much control the local network has over this. BritBox over in the UK could be one of the key decision-makers here, and we think that on some level, the executives over there wanted to gauge its stateside performance first. There are a lot of factors that go into making a show like this, and in this current era in particular, performing well in multiple places all over the world is extremely important if you want to have a long-term future.

Provided that we do get a season 2 down the road, let’s get into the next big question: When it could actually premiere. Given that PBS shows tend to air in Great Britain first, late 2023 seems to be the most optimistic estimate we can offer. However, we also wouldn’t be altogether shocked if we were stuck waiting until winter 2024. There is no specific time period that the network has to hit here, so they would probably just gauge a premiere on everything else on the schedule and figure out what to do from there.

Let’s just hope that over the next few weeks, some more news on the future starts to trickle in here…

