Last Week Tonight with John Oliver season 10 premiere date hopes

Following tonight’s big season 9 finale, we’d understand fully if you’re curious about a Last Week Tonight with John Oliver season 10 premiere date.

First and foremost, though, let’s tackle the first important question: Whether or not the show is officially coming back. Let’s just say we’ve got some good news on that subject. Back in 2020, HBO confirmed that the late-night show is actually going to be on the air through 2023. This means that there are a lot of episodes to look forward to still, and we are excited to see what Oliver and the writers bring to the table next year.

As for a premiere date, it’s a little too early for news on that subject. Nonetheless, we don’t think it is that crazy to say that the show will probably return in February, otherwise known as the same period of time we’ve seen it come back in the past. There is a clearly established schedule that works well for the series and if it isn’t broke, why would anyone want to fix it?

There is another important question that is worth a little bit of discussion now, and we’re not sure how much this is actually being discussed publicly as of yet…

Could season 10 be the final one?

Obviously, we’d love for Last Week Tonight with John Oliver to be around for a good while still. However, ten seasons is a great, landmark number, and if there was ever a time for John to want to step away, this would be it. Otherwise, he’ll probably renew a contract and come back for another couple of years. While we have no indication on this one way or another just yet, we do think that it’s something to watch out for over the next few months.

When do you think we are going to see Last Week Tonight with John Oliver season 10 premiere?

Beyond just that, do you think that this could be the final season? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stay tuned for some additional updates on the series. (Photo: HBO.)

